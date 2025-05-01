Which of the following statements about merchandise in a merchandising company is correct?
A
Merchandise inventory includes raw materials, work in process, and finished goods.
B
Merchandise inventory is only recorded when goods are manufactured internally.
C
Merchandise inventory consists of goods purchased for resale to customers.
D
Merchandise inventory is not reported as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of merchandise inventory. Merchandise inventory refers to goods that a merchandising company purchases with the intention of reselling them to customers. It does not include raw materials, work in process, or finished goods, which are typically associated with manufacturing companies.
Step 2: Clarify the distinction between merchandising and manufacturing companies. Merchandising companies buy finished goods for resale, while manufacturing companies produce goods using raw materials and labor, resulting in categories like raw materials, work in process, and finished goods inventory.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Merchandise inventory is only recorded when goods are manufactured internally.' This is incorrect because merchandise inventory is recorded when goods are purchased for resale, not manufactured internally.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'Merchandise inventory consists of goods purchased for resale to customers.' This is correct because it aligns with the definition of merchandise inventory in a merchandising company.
Step 5: Review the statement 'Merchandise inventory is not reported as a current asset on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because merchandise inventory is reported as a current asset, reflecting its role in the company's short-term operations and liquidity.
