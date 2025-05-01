All of the following would show up on a credit report except:
A
Payment history on credit cards
B
Number of credit inquiries
C
Outstanding loan balances
D
Salary information from your employer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a credit report: A credit report is a detailed record of an individual's credit history, used by lenders to assess creditworthiness. It includes information about debts, payment history, and credit inquiries.
Review the components typically included in a credit report: These include payment history, outstanding loan balances, number of credit inquiries, and other financial data related to credit accounts.
Identify the item that does not belong: Salary information from your employer is not included in a credit report because it is not directly related to your credit history or financial obligations.
Clarify why salary information is excluded: Credit reports focus on financial behavior and obligations, not personal income. Lenders may ask for income details separately during the loan application process, but this information is not part of the credit report.
Conclude that salary information is the correct answer: It is the only item listed that does not appear on a credit report, as it is unrelated to the individual's credit history.
