An example of a tax-qualified retirement plan would be a(n):
A
Health savings account (HSA)
B
401(k) plan
C
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan
D
Flexible spending account (FSA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a tax-qualified retirement plan: These are retirement plans that meet specific requirements set by the IRS and offer tax advantages, such as tax-deferred growth or tax-deductible contributions.
Review the options provided in the problem: Health savings account (HSA), 401(k) plan, Non-qualified deferred compensation plan, and Flexible spending account (FSA).
Analyze each option: Determine whether each plan is designed specifically for retirement savings and whether it qualifies for tax advantages under IRS rules.
Focus on the 401(k) plan: This is a well-known tax-qualified retirement plan where contributions are made pre-tax, and earnings grow tax-deferred until withdrawal.
Conclude that the 401(k) plan is the correct answer because it meets the criteria of a tax-qualified retirement plan, unlike the other options which serve different purposes (e.g., healthcare savings or non-qualified compensation).
