Which of the following best describes the central idea of Management by Objectives (MBO) in the context of accounting?
A
Financial statements are prepared solely for external stakeholders such as investors and creditors.
B
All accounting decisions are made exclusively by top management without employee input.
C
Accounting information is used only for tax reporting purposes.
D
Managers and employees collaboratively set specific, measurable goals to improve organizational performance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Management by Objectives (MBO): MBO is a strategic management approach where managers and employees work together to set clear, measurable goals that align with organizational objectives.
Recognize the role of accounting in MBO: Accounting provides the financial data and performance metrics necessary to evaluate progress toward these goals and make informed decisions.
Differentiate MBO from other accounting practices: Unlike practices focused solely on external reporting (e.g., financial statements for investors) or tax compliance, MBO emphasizes internal collaboration and goal-setting to improve organizational performance.
Identify the collaborative aspect of MBO: Managers and employees jointly establish goals, ensuring alignment and shared accountability for achieving them.
Conclude that the central idea of MBO in accounting is the use of accounting information to set and monitor specific, measurable goals collaboratively, enhancing organizational performance.
