Which one of the following is the best definition of a money market instrument?
A
A financial derivative used to hedge against currency risk.
B
A short-term debt security that is highly liquid and typically matures in one year or less.
C
A type of insurance contract that pays out upon the occurrence of a specific event.
D
A long-term equity security issued by corporations to raise capital.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a money market instrument: Money market instruments are short-term financial securities that are highly liquid and typically mature in one year or less. They are used for short-term borrowing and lending in financial markets.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Carefully read each option and determine whether it aligns with the definition of a money market instrument.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, a financial derivative used to hedge against currency risk is not a money market instrument, as derivatives are used for risk management rather than short-term borrowing or lending.
Focus on the correct characteristics: A money market instrument is characterized by its short-term maturity, high liquidity, and use in financial markets for short-term funding. This aligns with the option describing 'A short-term debt security that is highly liquid and typically matures in one year or less.'
Confirm the correct answer: Based on the definition and characteristics, the correct answer is the option that matches the description of a money market instrument.
