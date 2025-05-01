Which of the following transactions would NOT create a cash flow?
A
Purchasing equipment by signing a long-term note payable
B
Collecting accounts receivable
C
Paying dividends to shareholders
D
Issuing common stock for cash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cash flow. Cash flow refers to the movement of cash into or out of a business. Transactions that involve the exchange of cash directly impact cash flow, while non-cash transactions do not.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'Purchasing equipment by signing a long-term note payable.' This transaction does not involve the exchange of cash immediately. Instead, it creates a liability (note payable) and an asset (equipment), making it a non-cash transaction.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'Collecting accounts receivable.' When accounts receivable are collected, cash is received from customers, which directly impacts cash flow. This is a cash inflow.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'Paying dividends to shareholders.' Paying dividends involves the outflow of cash to shareholders, which directly impacts cash flow. This is a cash outflow.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'Issuing common stock for cash.' When common stock is issued for cash, the company receives cash from investors, which directly impacts cash flow. This is a cash inflow.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian