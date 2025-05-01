The budgeted income statement is part of which element of the master budget?
A
Cash budget
B
Capital expenditures budget
C
Financial budget
D
Operating budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, such as the operating budget and financial budget, to provide a complete overview of an organization's financial activities.
Learn about the operating budget: The operating budget focuses on the income-generating activities of the organization, such as sales, production, and expenses. It includes components like the sales budget, production budget, and budgeted income statement.
Recognize the role of the budgeted income statement: The budgeted income statement is a projection of the organization's expected revenues, expenses, and net income for a specific period. It is a key component of the operating budget because it summarizes the financial outcomes of operational activities.
Differentiate between the financial budget and operating budget: The financial budget deals with cash flows, capital expenditures, and financing activities, while the operating budget focuses on day-to-day operations and profitability. The budgeted income statement is part of the operating budget, not the financial budget.
Conclude that the budgeted income statement is part of the operating budget, as it reflects the organization's expected financial performance based on operational activities.
