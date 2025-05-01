Which of the following best describes the principle of double-entry accounting as it relates to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
Every transaction affects at least two accounts, ensuring that Assets = Liabilities + Equity remains balanced.
B
Each transaction is recorded only once, either as a debit or a credit.
C
Double-entry accounting only applies to revenue and expense accounts.
D
It allows for the omission of certain transactions if they do not affect cash.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the principle of double-entry accounting: Double-entry accounting ensures that every financial transaction affects at least two accounts, maintaining the balance of the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity.
Analyze the fundamental accounting equation: The equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity). Double-entry accounting ensures this equation remains balanced after every transaction.
Recognize the mechanics of double-entry accounting: Each transaction is recorded as both a debit and a credit in two separate accounts. Debits and credits must always equal each other to maintain balance.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Double-entry accounting does not apply only to revenue and expense accounts; it applies to all accounts. Transactions are not recorded only once, and omission of transactions is not allowed, even if they do not affect cash.
Conclude the correct description: The correct answer is that every transaction affects at least two accounts, ensuring that the fundamental accounting equation remains balanced.
