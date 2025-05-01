Cost principle, Revenue recognition principle, Matching principle, Full disclosure principle
Step 1: Understand the concept of accounting principles. Accounting principles are the fundamental guidelines that govern the preparation and presentation of financial statements. They ensure consistency, reliability, and comparability of financial information.
Step 2: Review the four general accounting principles mentioned in the problem. These are: Cost principle, Revenue recognition principle, Matching principle, and Full disclosure principle.
Step 3: Define each principle:
- Cost principle: Assets are recorded at their original purchase price, not at current market value.
- Revenue recognition principle: Revenue is recognized when it is earned, regardless of when cash is received.
- Matching principle: Expenses are matched with the revenues they help generate in the same accounting period.
- Full disclosure principle: All relevant financial information must be disclosed in the financial statements.
Step 4: Compare the principles listed in the problem with the correct answer provided. Identify which principles align with the correct answer and which do not.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is based on the fundamental principles that guide financial reporting and ensure accurate representation of a company's financial position.
