Which of the following statements is correct regarding the single-step and multi-step income statement formats?
A
The multi-step income statement does not distinguish between operating and non-operating activities.
B
Both formats require the calculation of gross profit as a separate line item.
C
The single-step income statement separates gross profit from operating income.
D
The single-step income statement groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating from non-operating items.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between single-step and multi-step income statement formats. The single-step format groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without distinguishing between operating and non-operating activities. The multi-step format separates operating and non-operating activities and includes subtotals such as gross profit and operating income.
Analyze the statement: 'The multi-step income statement does not distinguish between operating and non-operating activities.' This is incorrect because the multi-step format specifically separates operating and non-operating activities.
Evaluate the statement: 'Both formats require the calculation of gross profit as a separate line item.' This is incorrect because the single-step format does not calculate gross profit as a separate line item; it simply groups all revenues and expenses together.
Assess the statement: 'The single-step income statement separates gross profit from operating income.' This is incorrect because the single-step format does not separate gross profit or operating income; it combines all revenues and expenses without distinction.
Confirm the correct statement: 'The single-step income statement groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating from non-operating items.' This is correct because the single-step format does not differentiate between operating and non-operating activities, making it simpler but less detailed than the multi-step format.
