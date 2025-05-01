Which financial statement summarizes a company's revenues and expenses to show net income for a specific period, using a single-step approach?
A
Single-step Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings
D
Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Single-step Income Statement summarizes revenues and expenses to calculate net income for a specific period. The Balance Sheet shows a company's financial position at a point in time, the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, and the Statement of Cash Flows reports cash inflows and outflows.
Focus on the Single-step Income Statement: This approach simplifies the calculation of net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues without categorizing expenses into operating and non-operating sections.
Identify the components of the Single-step Income Statement: Revenues include all income generated from business operations, while expenses include all costs incurred during the period.
Understand the calculation process: Net income is calculated using the formula: . This straightforward approach avoids detailed classifications.
Recognize the reporting period: The Single-step Income Statement is prepared for a specific period, such as a month, quarter, or year, to provide a snapshot of financial performance during that time.
Watch next
Master Single-step Income Statement with a bite sized video explanation from Brian