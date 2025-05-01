Which of the following inventory items is most appropriate for the use of a single-period inventory model in preparing a single-step income statement?
A
Fresh newspapers sold daily
B
Canned food products
C
Office furniture
D
Automobile spare parts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the single-period inventory model: This model is used for items that have a limited selling period or perish quickly, making it ideal for products that cannot be stored for long durations.
Analyze the characteristics of each inventory item: Fresh newspapers are perishable and lose their value quickly after the day they are published, making them suitable for the single-period inventory model. Canned food products, office furniture, and automobile spare parts are durable and can be stored for extended periods, making them unsuitable for this model.
Relate the inventory model to the single-step income statement: A single-step income statement simplifies reporting by grouping all revenues and expenses together. For items like fresh newspapers, the single-period inventory model aligns well with this approach because the inventory turnover is rapid and straightforward.
Consider the implications of inventory management: Fresh newspapers require precise inventory control to avoid overstocking (leading to waste) or understocking (leading to lost sales). This aligns with the single-period inventory model's focus on managing short-lived inventory effectively.
Conclude that fresh newspapers sold daily are the most appropriate inventory item for the single-period inventory model in preparing a single-step income statement, as they meet the criteria of perishability and rapid turnover.
