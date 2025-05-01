Vendor analysis has the greatest potential for savings for items which have:
A
a low unit cost and low purchase frequency
B
a high annual dollar value of purchases
C
a low annual dollar value of purchases
D
a high unit cost but low total annual spending
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of vendor analysis: Vendor analysis is a process used to evaluate suppliers to ensure they provide the best value in terms of cost, quality, and reliability. It is particularly useful for identifying areas where cost savings can be achieved.
Identify the key factors in the problem: The question is asking which type of items have the greatest potential for savings through vendor analysis. The options provided include combinations of unit cost, purchase frequency, and annual dollar value of purchases.
Analyze the relationship between unit cost, purchase frequency, and annual dollar value: Items with a high annual dollar value of purchases are typically prioritized for vendor analysis because they represent a significant portion of the company's spending. Savings on these items can have a substantial impact on overall costs.
Consider the implications of low unit cost and low purchase frequency: Items with low unit cost and low purchase frequency generally have a low annual dollar value of purchases. While savings can still be achieved, the potential impact is smaller compared to items with high annual dollar value.
Conclude that items with a high annual dollar value of purchases are the most suitable for vendor analysis: This is because they offer the greatest potential for cost savings due to their significant contribution to overall spending.
