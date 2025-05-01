can issue an unlimited number of shares to any type of investor
allow income to be passed through to shareholders and taxed only at the individual level
are subject to double taxation on corporate earnings
are required to pay federal income tax at the corporate level
Understand the concept of S corporations: S corporations are a type of corporation that meets specific Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements, allowing them to avoid double taxation.
Learn about double taxation: In traditional corporations (C corporations), income is taxed at both the corporate level and again at the individual level when dividends are distributed to shareholders. S corporations avoid this by passing income directly to shareholders.
Recognize the tax treatment of S corporations: S corporations do not pay federal income tax at the corporate level. Instead, their income is passed through to shareholders and taxed only at the individual level.
Compare the options provided in the problem: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the tax advantages of S corporations. For example, S corporations cannot issue an unlimited number of shares, and they are not subject to double taxation.
Conclude that the correct answer is the statement that highlights the pass-through taxation benefit, which is a defining feature of S corporations.
