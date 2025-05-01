A sales commission is an example of a ________ compensation plan.
A
deferred
B
non-monetary
C
fixed
D
variable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a sales commission: A sales commission is a form of compensation that is directly tied to the performance or sales generated by an employee.
Review the types of compensation plans: Deferred compensation refers to payments made at a later date, non-monetary compensation involves benefits other than cash, fixed compensation is a set amount regardless of performance, and variable compensation changes based on performance.
Identify the characteristics of a variable compensation plan: Variable compensation fluctuates based on measurable outcomes, such as sales performance, making it directly linked to the employee's achievements.
Compare the options provided in the question: Sales commission aligns with the definition of variable compensation because it depends on the sales generated by the employee.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'variable' because sales commission is a performance-based form of compensation that varies depending on the employee's sales results.
