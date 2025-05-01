Understand the context: Firms selling on credit allow customers to purchase goods or services and pay later. This creates accounts receivable on the firm's balance sheet.
Identify the major concern: Selling on credit introduces the risk that some customers may fail to pay their debts, leading to uncollectible accounts. This is a key financial risk for firms.
Explain the concept of uncollectible accounts: Uncollectible accounts are amounts owed by customers that the firm determines will not be collected. These are typically written off as bad debt expenses in the income statement.
Discuss the impact: Uncollectible accounts reduce the firm's profitability and can affect cash flow, making it harder to meet obligations or invest in growth.
Highlight the importance of management: Firms often use credit policies, credit checks, and allowances for doubtful accounts to mitigate the risk of uncollectible accounts and ensure financial stability.
