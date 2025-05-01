Which of the following is an example of a trade receivable?
A
Tax refunds due from the government
B
Advances to employees
C
Interest receivable on loans to others
D
Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of trade receivables: Trade receivables are amounts owed to a business by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. These are directly related to the core operations of the business.
Analyze the options provided: Tax refunds due from the government, advances to employees, and interest receivable on loans to others are not directly related to the sale of goods or services to customers. These are classified as other receivables, not trade receivables.
Focus on the correct option: Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit is directly tied to the business's primary operations and represents amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit.
Clarify the distinction: Trade receivables specifically arise from the sale of goods or services, whereas other receivables (e.g., tax refunds, advances, interest receivable) arise from non-operational activities or transactions.
Conclude: The correct example of a trade receivable is 'Accounts receivable from customers for goods sold on credit,' as it aligns with the definition and purpose of trade receivables.
