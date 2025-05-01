Which term best describes the sale of receivables by a business to a third party for immediate cash?
A
Endorsing
B
Discounting
C
Factoring
D
Pledging
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'Factoring' in Financial Accounting. Factoring refers to the process where a business sells its accounts receivable (money owed by customers) to a third party, known as a factor, in exchange for immediate cash. This helps businesses improve cash flow without waiting for customers to pay their invoices.
Step 2: Differentiate 'Factoring' from other terms mentioned in the problem. For example, 'Pledging' involves using receivables as collateral for a loan, while 'Discounting' typically refers to selling promissory notes or bills of exchange at a discount before their maturity date.
Step 3: Recognize the purpose of factoring. Businesses often use factoring to manage liquidity issues, reduce the risk of bad debts, and outsource the collection process to the factor.
Step 4: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The term 'Factoring' best fits the description of selling receivables to a third party for immediate cash, as opposed to 'Endorsing,' 'Discounting,' or 'Pledging.'
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer based on the explanation above. Factoring is the term that accurately describes the sale of receivables by a business to a third party for immediate cash.
