Which of the following is a disadvantage of operating as a partnership?
A
Ability to issue shares to raise capital
B
Double taxation of profits
C
Complexity in forming the business
D
Unlimited liability for the partners
1
1
Understand the concept of a partnership: A partnership is a business structure where two or more individuals share ownership, profits, and liabilities. Unlike corporations, partnerships do not issue shares or have limited liability protection.
Review the disadvantages of partnerships: Partnerships have several disadvantages, including unlimited liability, potential conflicts between partners, and difficulty in raising capital compared to corporations.
Focus on the key disadvantage mentioned in the problem: Unlimited liability means that each partner is personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the business. If the business incurs losses or debts, creditors can claim the personal assets of the partners.
Compare the other options provided: 'Ability to issue shares to raise capital' is not applicable to partnerships, as they cannot issue shares. 'Double taxation of profits' applies to corporations, not partnerships, since partnerships are taxed only once at the individual level. 'Complexity in forming the business' is not a significant issue for partnerships, as they are relatively simple to establish compared to corporations.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Unlimited liability for the partners,' as this is a defining disadvantage of the partnership structure.
