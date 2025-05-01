Which of the following is NOT an advantage of budgeting?
A
Budgets eliminate the risk of fraud within an organization.
B
Budgets assist in planning for future operations.
C
Budgets provide a basis for performance evaluation.
D
Budgets help coordinate activities across departments.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of budgeting: Budgeting is a financial planning tool used by organizations to allocate resources, set goals, and monitor performance. It helps in planning, coordination, and evaluation but does not directly eliminate risks like fraud.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a potential advantage of budgeting. Carefully evaluate whether each statement aligns with the purpose and benefits of budgeting.
Option 1: 'Budgets eliminate the risk of fraud within an organization' - Consider whether budgeting inherently prevents fraud. While budgets can help monitor financial activities, they do not eliminate fraud, as fraud prevention requires additional controls and policies.
Option 2: 'Budgets assist in planning for future operations' - Recognize that budgeting is a key tool for planning future operations, as it helps organizations forecast revenues, expenses, and resource needs.
Option 3 and 4: 'Budgets provide a basis for performance evaluation' and 'Budgets help coordinate activities across departments' - Understand that these are valid advantages of budgeting, as budgets set benchmarks for performance and ensure alignment across departments.
