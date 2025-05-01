Which of the following elements is part of the fraud triangle?
A
Materiality
B
Liquidity
C
Depreciation
D
Opportunity
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle: The fraud triangle is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior. It consists of three elements: Opportunity, Pressure (or Incentive), and Rationalization.
Analyze the given options: Materiality, Liquidity, and Depreciation are accounting terms, but they are not part of the fraud triangle. Opportunity, however, is one of the three elements of the fraud triangle.
Define 'Opportunity' in the context of the fraud triangle: Opportunity refers to the circumstances that allow fraud to occur, such as weak internal controls or lack of oversight.
Explain why the other options are not part of the fraud triangle: Materiality refers to the significance of financial information, Liquidity refers to the availability of cash or assets, and Depreciation is the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life. None of these relate to the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Opportunity' because it is one of the three elements of the fraud triangle, which explains the conditions under which fraud can occur.
