Which of the following is NOT a component of the fraud triangle?
A
Opportunity
B
Pressure
C
Competence
D
Rationalization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the fraud triangle, which is a model used to explain the factors that lead to fraudulent behavior in individuals.
The fraud triangle consists of three components: Opportunity, Pressure, and Rationalization. These are the key elements that must be present for fraud to occur.
Opportunity refers to the ability to commit fraud due to weak internal controls or lack of oversight.
Pressure refers to financial or personal stress that motivates an individual to commit fraud.
Rationalization is the justification an individual uses to convince themselves that their fraudulent actions are acceptable. Competence is not part of the fraud triangle, as it does not directly contribute to the motivation or ability to commit fraud.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian