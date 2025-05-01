Compared to a sole proprietorship, what is considered an advantage of a general partnership?
A
Limited liability for all owners
B
Easier to transfer ownership than a corporation
C
Ability to pool resources and expertise from multiple owners
D
No need to share profits with others
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a general partnership: A general partnership is a business arrangement where two or more individuals share ownership, responsibilities, and profits.
Compare the advantages of a general partnership to a sole proprietorship: Unlike a sole proprietorship, a general partnership allows multiple owners to pool resources and expertise, which can lead to better decision-making and increased financial capacity.
Clarify the concept of 'pooling resources and expertise': In a general partnership, each partner can contribute unique skills, knowledge, and financial resources, creating a stronger foundation for the business compared to a sole proprietorship where only one owner is responsible for all aspects.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Limited liability is not an advantage of a general partnership, as all partners typically have unlimited liability. Similarly, transferring ownership is easier in a corporation than in a general partnership, and profits are shared among partners in a general partnership.
Conclude why 'Ability to pool resources and expertise from multiple owners' is the correct answer: This advantage highlights the collaborative nature of a general partnership, which distinguishes it from a sole proprietorship and aligns with the benefits of shared ownership.
