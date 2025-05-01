Which of the following statements is correct regarding financial accounting?
A
Financial accounting is primarily concerned with internal decision-making and management planning.
B
Financial accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors and creditors.
C
Financial accounting does not require adherence to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
D
Financial accounting reports are typically prepared for specific departments within an organization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is designed to provide information about a company's financial performance and position to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies.
Clarify the difference between financial accounting and managerial accounting: Financial accounting focuses on external reporting and must adhere to GAAP, while managerial accounting is concerned with internal decision-making and does not require adherence to GAAP.
Evaluate the statement about GAAP: Financial accounting requires adherence to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to ensure consistency, reliability, and comparability of financial reports.
Analyze the statement about internal decision-making: Financial accounting is not primarily concerned with internal decision-making; this is the domain of managerial accounting.
Review the statement about departmental reports: Financial accounting reports are not typically prepared for specific departments within an organization; they are intended for external users and provide a comprehensive view of the organization's financial health.
