Which of the following assets would be categorized as current assets on a firm's balance sheet?
A
Accounts Receivable
B
Equipment
C
Land
D
Goodwill
Understand the definition of current assets: Current assets are assets that are expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or within the operating cycle of the business, whichever is longer.
Review the provided options: Accounts Receivable, Equipment, Land, and Goodwill. Determine which of these meet the criteria for current assets.
Analyze 'Accounts Receivable': This represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Since these amounts are typically collected within a short period (e.g., 30-90 days), they qualify as current assets.
Analyze 'Equipment', 'Land', and 'Goodwill': Equipment and Land are long-term assets because they are used in operations over multiple years and are not intended for short-term conversion into cash. Goodwill is an intangible asset that arises from acquisitions and is also considered a long-term asset.
Conclude that the only item from the list that qualifies as a current asset is 'Accounts Receivable', based on the definition and analysis of each option.
