Stockholders’ equity consists of which of the following?
A
Cash and accounts receivable
B
Revenues and expenses
C
Common stock and retained earnings
D
Assets and liabilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity represents the owners' claim to the assets of a corporation after all liabilities have been paid. It is a key component of the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity.
Identify the components of stockholders' equity: Stockholders' equity typically consists of common stock, preferred stock (if applicable), additional paid-in capital, retained earnings, and sometimes treasury stock (which reduces equity).
Eliminate incorrect options: Cash and accounts receivable are classified as assets, not equity. Revenues and expenses are part of the income statement and contribute to retained earnings but are not directly part of stockholders' equity. Assets and liabilities are separate components of the accounting equation and do not represent equity.
Focus on the correct components: Common stock represents the ownership interest of shareholders, and retained earnings reflect the cumulative net income retained by the company after dividends are paid. These are the primary components of stockholders' equity.
Conclude with the correct answer: Stockholders' equity consists of common stock and retained earnings, as these represent the ownership interest and accumulated profits of the shareholders.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian