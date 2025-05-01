How should assets be reported on a personal balance sheet?
A
At their current fair market value
B
At their estimated future value
C
At the amount of cash received from selling them
D
At their original purchase cost
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a personal balance sheet: It is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of an individual's financial position at a specific point in time, listing assets, liabilities, and net worth.
Recognize that assets on a personal balance sheet are reported at their current fair market value. This is the price at which the asset could be sold in the open market as of the balance sheet date.
Eliminate incorrect options: Assets are not reported at their estimated future value because this is speculative and not reflective of the current financial position. Similarly, they are not reported at the amount of cash received from selling them, as this would only apply if the asset were already sold. Lastly, they are not reported at their original purchase cost because this does not account for changes in value over time.
Understand the concept of fair market value: Fair market value represents the price that a willing buyer and a willing seller would agree upon in an open market, assuming both parties have reasonable knowledge of the asset and are not under duress to buy or sell.
Conclude that assets should be reported at their current fair market value on a personal balance sheet, as this provides the most accurate and relevant representation of an individual's financial position.
