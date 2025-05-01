What is the primary purpose of internal controls within an organization?
A
To increase the market share of the organization
B
To ensure the reliability of financial reporting and safeguard assets
C
To eliminate all risks associated with business operations
D
To maximize profits by reducing production costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal controls: Internal controls are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, promote accountability, and prevent fraud.
Identify the primary purpose of internal controls: The main goal is to ensure the reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations.
Eliminate incorrect options: Internal controls are not designed to increase market share, eliminate all risks, or directly maximize profits. These are not their primary objectives.
Focus on the correct purpose: Internal controls aim to protect the organization's resources, ensure accurate financial reporting, and reduce the risk of errors or fraud.
Conclude with the correct understanding: The primary purpose of internal controls is to ensure the reliability of financial reporting and safeguard assets, as this aligns with their core function within an organization.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian