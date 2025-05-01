Which of the following is NOT one of the five components of internal control as defined by the COSO framework?
A
Risk Assessment
B
Financial Reporting
C
Control Environment
D
Information and Communication
1
Understand the COSO framework: The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) developed a framework for internal control, which includes five key components. These components are designed to help organizations achieve their objectives related to operations, reporting, and compliance.
Identify the five components of internal control: The COSO framework includes the following components: Control Environment, Risk Assessment, Control Activities, Information and Communication, and Monitoring Activities.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Compare each option against the five components of the COSO framework. The options are: Risk Assessment, Financial Reporting, Control Environment, and Information and Communication.
Recognize that 'Financial Reporting' is not one of the five components: While financial reporting is an important aspect of organizational operations, it is not explicitly listed as one of the five components of internal control in the COSO framework.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Financial Reporting': Based on the analysis, 'Financial Reporting' does not belong to the five components of internal control as defined by the COSO framework.
