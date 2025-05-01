Which term refers to the individuals or groups that have an interest in the success of a company?
A
Auditors
B
Bookkeepers
C
Stakeholders
D
Shareholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'stakeholders': Stakeholders are individuals or groups that have an interest in the success and operations of a company. This interest can be financial, social, or operational.
Differentiate stakeholders from other terms: Auditors are responsible for examining financial records, bookkeepers handle day-to-day financial transactions, and shareholders own shares in the company. Stakeholders encompass a broader group, including employees, customers, suppliers, and the community.
Recognize the importance of stakeholders: Stakeholders are crucial because their interests can influence the company's decisions and strategies. For example, employees may care about job security, while customers focus on product quality.
Apply the concept to the question: The term that refers to individuals or groups interested in the company's success is 'stakeholders,' as it includes all parties affected by the company's performance.
Review the options provided: Confirm that 'stakeholders' is the correct answer by comparing it to the other terms and their definitions.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian