Option 2: 'Double taxation of profits' - This does not apply to sole proprietorships, as profits are only taxed once as personal income. Option 3: 'Complex and costly formation process' - Sole proprietorships are simple and inexpensive to set up. Option 4: 'Limited control over business decisions' - This is incorrect because the owner has full control. Therefore, the correct answer is 'Unlimited personal liability for business debts.'