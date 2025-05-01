An S corporation has the liability protections of a corporation but is taxed:
A
like a partnership, with income passing through to shareholders
B
at the corporate level only
C
as a nonprofit entity, exempt from federal income tax
D
like a sole proprietorship, with the owner paying self-employment tax on all income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of an S corporation. An S corporation is a type of corporation that meets specific Internal Revenue Code requirements, allowing it to pass income, losses, deductions, and credits directly to shareholders for federal tax purposes.
Step 2: Recognize the liability protections of an S corporation. Like a traditional corporation, an S corporation provides limited liability protection to its shareholders, meaning their personal assets are generally protected from business debts and liabilities.
Step 3: Learn how an S corporation is taxed. Unlike a traditional C corporation, which is subject to double taxation (taxed at the corporate level and again at the shareholder level), an S corporation is taxed similarly to a partnership. Income, losses, deductions, and credits pass through to shareholders, who report them on their personal tax returns.
Step 4: Compare the taxation of an S corporation to other entities. Unlike a sole proprietorship, where the owner pays self-employment tax on all income, or a nonprofit entity, which is exempt from federal income tax, an S corporation's income is taxed at the shareholder level, avoiding corporate-level taxation.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'like a partnership, with income passing through to shareholders,' as this aligns with the taxation structure of an S corporation.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian