CRM systems help businesses achieve which of the following business objectives?
A
Improving customer relationships and retention
B
Auditing internal controls over financial reporting
C
Calculating depreciation expense for fixed assets
D
Preparing financial statements for external reporting
1
Understand the purpose of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems. CRM systems are designed to manage a company's interactions with current and potential customers, focusing on improving customer relationships and retention.
Analyze the options provided in the question. The first option, 'Improving customer relationships and retention,' aligns directly with the purpose of CRM systems.
Evaluate the other options: 'Auditing internal controls over financial reporting,' 'Calculating depreciation expense for fixed assets,' and 'Preparing financial statements for external reporting.' These are tasks typically associated with financial accounting systems, not CRM systems.
Recognize that CRM systems are not designed for financial reporting, auditing, or depreciation calculations. Their primary objective is to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Improving customer relationships and retention,' as it directly reflects the core function of CRM systems.
