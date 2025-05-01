Which of the following types of accounting refers to the responsibility of effectively planning and managing resources?
A
Auditing
B
Tax Accounting
C
Financial Accounting
D
Managerial Accounting
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Auditing, Tax Accounting, Financial Accounting, and Managerial Accounting.
Auditing involves examining financial records to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulations. It does not focus on planning or managing resources.
Tax Accounting deals with preparing and filing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws. It is not primarily concerned with resource management.
Financial Accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions to external stakeholders. It does not emphasize planning or managing resources.
Managerial Accounting is the type of accounting that focuses on providing information to internal stakeholders for decision-making, planning, and managing resources effectively. This aligns with the description in the problem.
