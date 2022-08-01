BASE Formula: Accounts Receivable

Alright. So now that I've introduced you to the concept of debits and credits, I want to show you a simple but important formula that we use in accounting. It's going to help us understand how transactions flow through accounts such as cash, inventory, accounts, payable any account. Let's check it out. Alright, so here we go. We've got the formula at the top of the page here and we call it the base formula. Okay. And that's because of the different the different parts of the formula. Well they have an acronym. Base. Okay. So it's our base formula. And let's go ahead and go through it right now. So in any account we're gonna have some beginning balance. All right. So if we're talking about cash, well we're gonna have a beginning balance in cash, right? Some amount of cash on hand. And then we're gonna have additions to the account when we receive cash. Well our cash balance goes up right? That's pretty intuitive. And then we're gonna subtract from the account. Well when we spend cash right? When we have outflows of cash. Well that's going to subtract from our cash balance and then guess what? We're gonna be left with an ending balance, wow. What a revelation. Right? We start with some amount, we add things to it. We subtract things from it and then we have an ending amount. Great. That's our base formula. It sounds really simple but we're gonna see how important it is and how each account has different additions, different subtractions. So you want to know for each account how these how the transactions are gonna affect the account with the based formula. So let's go ahead and go through two very common accounts accounts receivable and retained earnings. Okay so let's start here with accounts receivable. Remember that accounts receivable when we see this word receivable? Well that means it's an asset. Right? Everything receivable is an asset. And accounts receivable specifically it's amounts that the customers owed to the company. Okay So this is when we sold something to the customer and we said well you can pay us later. Okay we made the sale but we haven't collected the cash yet. So we have this receivable from the customer. Okay so these are assets. Remember these are assets right here. Okay so let's go ahead and see how the base formula affects our accounts receivable. Let me scroll down a little bit. So let's start with the beginning balance. Well what's gonna be the beginning balance in accounts receivable? Well the beginning balance that's money that customers already owe us right they owed us from previous periods and they still owe it to us at the beginning of the period. Well that's the beginning balance in the account and then we're gonna add to the accounts receivable. How are we going to increase our accounts receivable? Well that's when we sell more things with I. O. U. S. Right We sell things to the customer and say hey you can pay us later. Well that's gonna increase our accounts receivable balance. Right? So these sales to customers with I. O. U. S. Well we call those on credit, okay we call them sales on credit or credit sales. That means that we haven't collected the cash yet but we're expecting to collect it soon. Okay so those are gonna be additions to our accounts receivable balance. What about the subtractions? How are we gonna lower our accounts receivable balance? So we lower the accounts receivable balance. Well when we collect cash right when the customers who said I'll pay you later? Well they finally pay us when that time comes around we're gonna lower um we're gonna lower our accounts receivable balance because we receive that cash. Cool so that's the subtractions from the account And then finally we have our ending balance right? Very simple beginning balance plus editions which is more credit sales minus subtractions which is cash collected from the customers leaves us with our ending balance. Alright so let's see how this works. An example. In in an example right here let's use our base formula. A company had a beginning balance in accounts receivable of $1,200 throughout the month. The company sold 3000 in cash and 2000 on credit notice it says 2000 on credit. The final balance and accounts receivable was 1800. What amount of cash was collected from customers throughout the month. Okay so we know we collected 3000 in cash. Right so our answer has to be at least 3000. So cash collected this month. Well there's gonna be 3000 from cash sales. Right? Let's stay on the screen. Let me go back cash sales. Right? But there's also the money we collected through accounts receivable. Right? We allowed customers to pay us later and some of them did pay us. That's gonna be that change in the accounts receivable. Let's check it out. Let's use our base formula. So this is our base formula for accounts receivable. Right? Beginning plus edition minus subtractions equals ending balance. So let's use what we just learned about accounts receivable. And let's fill in our based formula. So it told us that the beginning balance, right? The be beginning balance, it told us was $1200 right here, Right? $1200 was our beginning balance. So let's put that in right there. What about the additions how do we add to accounts receivable? Those were the credit sales. Right. The credit sales and they told us right here there was 2000 in credit sales. So that's going to add to our accounts receivable because we haven't received that money yet. We sold it on credit and we're waiting to get paid. How about our subtractions. What's the subtractions from accounts receivable? That's the cash collected. That's what we're looking for in this problem. Right. What amount of cash was collected from customers. So we're gonna leave that. I'll just leave it as the s right because that's what we're solving for. Make a better s. Okay. Actually I'm gonna put CC for cash collected to be a little more specific. Okay. C. C. Stands for cash collected and that's the cash we collected uh from accounts receivable. Alright. And now let's finish this formula. How about our ending balance? It told us right here the ending balance was $1800. Right? So look at this we've got three out of the four variables in our base formula. And this is how it always gonna work. They're always gonna have to give you three of them, you just have to figure out which three they gave you. Right. They might not give you the beginning balance but they'll give you the subtractions or they might not tell you the additions right? There's always gonna be one that's missing. And then we have to do a little bit of algebra to solve for the last one. So I hope I didn't scare you with that algebra word. But this is really simple algebra. Let's go ahead and do it real quick. 1200 plus 2000. Well that's 3200 minus, that's our variable the cash collected that we're solving for equals 1800. Okay so let's just rearrange this a little bit will add cash collected to both sides to get it by itself. Subtract 1800 from both sides. And what are we left with here we've got 3200 minus 1800 that's 1400. And then on the other side is our cash collected, what we're solving for. So there we go. 1400 is the cash collected on the account. And that should make sense. Right? If we fill in our entire base formula, let me do it over here. We had our 1200 beginning balance plus 2000 in credit sales minus 1400 that we actually got paid by the customers equals our ending balance of 1800. Right? So the math checks out, we're good. So let's go ahead and finish solving the problem most of the time. That would just be the answer. But in this one they were trying to be a little extra tricky by throwing in those cash sales, right? Because at this point you might have forgot that there was cash sales as well and that's how professors left to trick you. Alright so we've had those 3000 in cash sales. That was definitely cash collected during the month. But then there was also the 1400 cash from A. R. Okay so that's just a little extra trick. The main thing I want you to notice here was how to use the base formula. Right? So 33,000 plus the 1400 from A. R. That's a total of 4400 in cash collected and that would be the answer right? 3000 in cash sales. 1400 collected from a are cool. So let's go ahead and pause here, and let's try using our base formula again with the retained earnings account. Cool, Let's do that now.

