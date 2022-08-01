BASE Formula: Retained Earnings

Alright, so let's go ahead and use our base formula with retained earnings. So remember that retained earnings. This account, it's an equity account, right? This is one of our main equity accounts and it's a holding place for all the income, right? All the income. Remember income and earnings. These words are interchangeable income and earnings um that has not been paid to our stockholders as dividends. So remember dividends is not an expense right, dividends don't go through. Our income statement dividends is literally this money that we've earned over time. And then we're giving it to the stockholders who own that money. And stockholders definitely shouldn't have that apostrophe there. Uh So let's go ahead and use our base formula. Okay, so we have our beginning balance in retained earnings. Well this is gonna be all the previous year's net incomes, right? We've been storing all this money over time, We've been earning money over time and we haven't paid it all out. Maybe we paid some of it, but whatever is left, those are still retained from previous years. And then we've got our additions to the account. Right, what are we, how are we gonna increase our retained earnings? Well, that's by earning more money. Right? By having more net income. So this year's net income, which comes from the the income statement, that's the bottom line on our income statement. We have all our revenues, all our expenses and we're left with our net income. Well that's going to go to our retained earnings account. And then what's gonna subtract, Well that's when we pay those dividends, right? When we pay the dividends to the stockholders dividends. That's going to subtract from our retained earnings account account. And then we're finally left with our ending balance boom. Super simple again. Right. We've got our base formula, we have some amount of earnings that we haven't paid out. We earn more money. So it increases the balance we subtract when we pay some of it as dividends and we're left with our ending balance. There's our base formula for retained earnings. So I just want to point out again remember retained earnings. That's an equity account. Okay, So let's go ahead and do an example here. Same as we did above with accounts receivable. Let's do the same thing for retained earnings. So company has a beginning balance and retained earnings of 50 55,000. So that means in previous years they had been earning money, they had net income and they had they had 55,000 that they had not paid as dividends this year. The company had revenues of 40,000 and expenses of 32,000. The company also declared and paid a dividend of 6000. What is the final balance in retained earnings. Okay, so let's go ahead and use our base formula again. Right. We've got B plus additions. Beginning balance plus editions minus subtractions equals our ending balance. Right? So let's let's take what we do know already. They told us the beginning balance and retained earnings. Well 55,000, Let me do it in blue 55,000, that's our beginning balance entertained earnings. And then what else? Company had revenues of 40,000 and expenses of 32,000. Let's let's skip that for now. Right. We we know we want net income. As in our additions, let's go to the ones that they gave us straight up right here. They told us dividends of 6000 right, 6000 and dividends. We know the dividends are subtractions from the account. So we're gonna have a minus 6000 here. And then what is the final balance is what they're asking us for? So we know that's gonna be our variable, right? We're solving for the ending balance. But what about those additions? What is the addition to the account? Net income? Right. So how do we find net income? Well, on our income statement we show our revenues, we take out our expenses and we're left with net income. So in this problem they didn't tell us specifically our net income, but they told us our revenues and our expenses. Right, let me do that in. Green revenues and expenses here. So let's go ahead and find our net income. We had revenues of 40,000 expenses Of 32,000 and well, that leaves us with our net income, right? Revenue minus expenses is net income. So 40,000 -32000 is 8000. So we know that the additions to the account were 8000 right here. Right? So since we have 8000 in net income, well, that goes to our retained earnings, that's earnings that we made this year. And we haven't paid out, but we did pay some of it, right? We paid 6000 in dividends, and that's gonna get us to our ending balance. So 55,000 plus 8,000 -6000. Well, that's gonna be uh 57,000 right here, right? It goes up by 2000. So our ending balance right? There is 57,000. And that's the answer to this question. Right? The little trick that they had here was that you had to solve for net income. Right? They didn't just tell you net income, but it's just our base formula. Nonetheless. Right. Beginning balance plus the additions, which was this year's net income minus subtractions, which was the dividends gets us to our ending balance. Okay, So you're gonna see throughout this course, as we go through new topics, you're gonna see how the base formula is used for all different types of accounts. We're going to show it for inventory. We're going to see it for accounts payable. Every type of account has this based formula to it. All right, so let's go ahead pause here and we'll move on to the next video

