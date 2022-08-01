All right. So let's do this example. Fun Times. Happy company purchased the machine for $50,000. Record the transaction. Okay. So this is what we're gonna be doing a lot throughout this course is we're gonna be given a sentence like this about the fun time. Happy company. They purchased the machine and we have to analyze that sentence and turn it into a transaction where we have a journal entry with debits and credits here. Okay. So what they tell us is that we purchased a machine? So what we received was a machine. What did we give up to get that machine? We gave up the 50,000 in cash. Right. So we had $50,000. We don't have that anymore. Now we have a machine instead. Okay. So machines remember a machine, what kind of account is that? Is that going to be an asset? Liability, equity revenue expense. Well, machine is a long term asset, right? It's a machine. It's something that the company owns. And we're gonna use it for a long period of time. So machine is an asset. Right? And what about cash? The cash that we paid the 50,000 in cash. That's also an asset, isn't it? Right. So remember our rules from above. We're gonna increase assets with debits and we decrease assets with credits. Okay. And remember that our debits have to equal our credits. So let me show you how we would write out this journal entry. All right. When we start, you generally want to write your debits first. Okay. And that would be your final journal entry. But when you're trying to figure out the entry and figuring out what's the debits? What's the credits? It doesn't matter what order you put them in. Just start organizing your debits and credits and you want them all to equal out. Okay. So in this situation we got a machine. So we need to increase the machine account by the by the cost of the machine. Okay? So in this case we're going to debit machinery, machinery, let's say would be the account where we keep the value of our machines. Okay? So we're gonna put 50,000 like this. Okay, this is the debit entry. You can't really tell it's a debit or a credit yet. The way you tell the debit from a credit is the credits are gonna be indented. Okay. So remember that since we paid $50,000 in cash, we don't have that cash anymore. We paid that out. We have to decrease our cash account since cash is an asset, we decrease it with a credit. Right? So in this case to show that it's a credit, we're gonna indent, right? There's gonna be this indentation Where we write cache. So that signifies that it's a credit. When we have the indentation, we're also going to invent the number into a separate column over here. So the cash would also have 50,000, but it's a credit, right? These are the debits here and these are the credits. Okay notice that their debits equal the credits in this transaction. Right? We increased our machinery by 50,000 and decrease our cash by 50,000 to account for this transaction. Okay, so this journal entry is complete. We have the accounts debited and credited. That need to be included in the transaction. And one more thing down here, we're gonna kind of follow this format throughout the course just to kind of bring it back to that fundamental equation of assets, equal liabilities plus equity. So what happened in this transaction? The machinery increased by 50,000? Right? Our assets increased by 50,000 plus 50,000. But what else happened in this transaction? We also decreased our assets. Right. We also gave away 50,000 in assets to get 50,000 in assets. So we would actually subtract 50,000 from assets. So this plus 50,000. That's the machinery, right? The machine increased our assets by 50,000. But the cash that we paid for the machine decreased our assets by 50,000. So it's kind of a wash when we look at it from the grand perspective, the level of assets stayed the same. It's just what kind of assets we have now. Right. So we'll see in other transactions, when we start analyzing more, we're gonna see transactions that affect liabilities that affect equity here. We had a case where we paid some cash one of our assets to get another asset. Okay, so let's go ahead and pause here. And in the next example, you guys can try and give it a shot and see if you can figure out the journal entry and then we'll go through it together. Alright, let's do that now.

Hide transcripts