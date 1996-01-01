A company had a profit margin of 6.1%. The company's net sales were $3,600,000 and Cost of Goods Sold was $600,000. If total assets were $3,450,000 at the beginning of the year and $4,210,000 at the end of the year, and total equity was $2,500,000 at the beginning of the year and $3,100,000 at the end of the year, what is the company's return on equity using the DuPont model?