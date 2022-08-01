Direct Method: Cash Received from Customers

Alright now let's discuss the direct method for the operating cash flows. So the direct method, it's gonna directly find the operating activities by summing all relevant cash flows instead of starting with net income and then adjusting it, we're just gonna say, okay, how much cash did we collect from customers? How much cash did we pay to our suppliers? How much cash did we pay for interest? How much cash did we pay for all the different operating activities? Okay. And I want to note that whether we're using the indirect or the direct method, we're only dealing with operating activities. When we talk about indirect or direct, when we get to investing activities and financing activities, they're their own separate beast. We only talk about indirect or direct when we're talking about the operating activity section. Okay? So when we do direct method, a lot of times these questions can be simple and they'll just tell you you collected so much cash from customers. You paid so much to your suppliers and you just have to sum up all those numbers. But sometimes they make you use your T. Accounts to figure out what those numbers are. Okay? So let's go through the most relevant t accounts that you would see in the direct method. Okay, So the first one here is cash received from customers. Okay? So this is a cash flow, right? When we receive cash from customers, this is an operating cash flow. We we our operations to sell things to customers and will receive cash from them. But sometimes we sell things on credit. So how do we know what is the cash received from customers? We need to look at our accounts receivable t account. Okay? So if I make our T. Account right here for accounts receivable, we can think about what happens here. We're gonna have our beginning balance in the account. And then whenever we make a sale a lot of times in these questions, they're just gonna assume that all sales are on credit and we'll have all our sales going into our accounts receivable. Right? We would be making a journal entry, a sales journal entry. That would look something like this debit accounts receivable. Credit sales. Right? So we would have our revenue and it would increase our accounts receivable and what would decrease our accounts receivable. It's when we collect from our customers, right? They owe us money. And when they don't know us anymore by paying us. So if we have any cash collected, that would decrease our accounts receivable. So cash. And this is what we're this is what we're concerned about. Right in the direct method we're concerned about that cash. So we would debit cash and we would credit accounts receivable to get the account off of our books. So in this case this is what's important to us, this cash amount this cash collected in our accounts receivable, journal or T account here. So what's left after all of that is our ending balance in the account. We have our beginning balance. And this goes back to our base equation as well, right? We have our beginning balance plus the additions which are sales, minus the subtractions which are the cash we collect leaves us with our ending balance. Okay, so that's the cash received from customers. Let's go ahead and pause here, and then we'll talk about the cash paid to suppliers.

