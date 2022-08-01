Direct Method: Cash Paid for Operating Expenses

So the last big category in our direct method is the cash paid for operating expenses. Now we don't have like this synergy of T. Accounts as we did with the cash paid to suppliers. We're just gonna talk about two main ones which is our interest payable as well as our income tax payable. These are the main ones that you see when you talk about operating expenses and you have to figure figure them out with a T. Account. So interest payable. Let's start there because these don't go hand in hand. They're two different topics. So interest payable. Well it's gonna have some beginning balance as a credit right? This is interest that we already owe. And how are we going to increase our interest payable by having interest expense right? If we take some interest expense and we're gonna pay it later. So notice in all of these examples, we're just assuming that things are gonna be paid later. So we have interest expense increasing our interest payable. And what's gonna decrease our interest payable when we pay the cash right? The cash paid for the interest is going to decrease our interest payable and we'll be left with an ending balance. So notice in all these cases they're gonna have to give you some of these numbers and you solve for the cash paid sometimes they'll just tell you what the cash paid is and you don't have to go through this trouble. Okay. But a lot of times it takes familiarity with the T. Accounts to be able to back into what the cash paid amount was. They could easily tell you. Beginning balance in in interest payable was 5000. The ending balance was 10,000 interest expense. Was 40,000. What was cash paid? Well, you would just use this formula right? You would use your T. Account and you would figure out what the cash paid is based on the information they gave you. So same thing with income taxes payable, they would have to give you the information. So income tax payable right? We have to pay income taxes and we would have some beginning balance in our income tax payable. And that would be a credit there. And what would increase our income tax payable? Having income tax expense. Right? If we have an expense, what we're due to pay it at some point. So we have the income tax expense increasing the payable. What would decrease the payable would be the cash we paid for the income taxes, right? Just like with interest and that would leave us with our ending balance in the income tax payable. So notice those lessons on the base formula and learning how to use T. Accounts. They're gonna come back to haunt you If you need to use the direct method right? You need to be very familiar with the T. Accounts and being able to find the missing pieces of the puzzle when we use the direct method. Okay, let's go ahead and use an example on the next page to explain these concepts. Alright, let's do that now.

