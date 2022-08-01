Alright, let's try this example here. Abc company is preparing its statement of cash flows using its direct method. Okay, so notice we're doing the direct method in this example, the accountant gathered the following information purchases totaled 200,000 accounts payable increased by 6000 during the year. Cash received from customers was 440,000 depreciation expense. Was 25,000 cash paid for operating expenses excluding interest totaled 140,000. Interest expense was 35,000 interest payable increased by 5000 and a loss on the disposal of plant assets equaled 6000. What is cash flow provided by operating activities? Wow. That was a lot of information. Right? There's tons of numbers here, but we need to focus on the direct method. Right? We're focused on operating cash flows. So we need to see is there any information that was extraneous here from the direct method? What I noticed was this depreciation expense, Right. The depreciation expense. We don't use that. That was in the indirect method that we added that back in. So let's just get that out of mind. And how about this loss? The loss on the disposal plan assets. We don't deal with that in the direct method either. Okay, that was only in the indirect method that we used, we added those back in. Right, so we don't have to deal with that information. Now, what I like to do is did they give us any information straight up? Did they give us any of the cash information straight up. And I noticed that they told us the cash paid. Excuse me. The cash received from customers was 440,000. And the cash paid for operating expenses excluding interest totalled 140,000. So now we've got some information directly given to us here. Right? So we know that the cash received which was obviously from operations, right? We sold things to customers And we received it. Well that was 440,000. So that will increase our cash flows from operations. And we had the cash paid for operating expenses and this was excluding interest That came out to 140,000. So we know that's a decrease here To our operating cash flows, right? These operating expenses, we paid cash for them. Well, that was an outflow in our operating cash flows. Okay. So we've gotten some of them down. But now I think we're gonna have to get into our t accounts. The first thing they told us was purchases totaled 200,000 and accounts payable increased by 6000. Okay. So they didn't mention anything about inventory and they told us to purchase amount already. So let's go into our accounts payable t account and find out what was the amount we paid to suppliers for our inventory. So remember our T account is gonna have some beginning balance as a credit. It's going to increase by the purchases that we make, right because we're gonna owe money for those purchases and it's gonna decrease by that cash paid. And this is what we're looking for in this example is the cash we paid to the suppliers and that will get us to our ending balance, Our ending balance in the account. So what did they tell us about? Beginning balance and ending balance? They told us accounts payable increased by 6000. That means there was a difference between the beginning and ending balance of 6000. Now I don't know about you. They didn't give us any direct numbers. They didn't tell us the beginning and ending balance. So we have to make up numbers here that satisfy this condition of $6,000. Right? The 6000 increase. Now I think the easiest way to do this is to say that we started with a balance of zero and ended with a balance of 6000. Right? This is an increase of 6000 to the account. Now you could use any two numbers. As long as there's an increase of 6000 you could have used $1 beginning balance and $6001 for the ending balance. You could have used 100,000 for the beginning balance, 106,000 for the ending balance. It doesn't matter. I think this is the easiest way to do it because it simplifies the math. So we've got the zero and the 6000 that is our increase. So that's our increase in accounts payable during the year. And now we need to deal with these purchases purchases totaled $200,000. So those purchases would have increased our accounts payable because we were due to pay these to our suppliers. So how could we have ended up with a 6000 balance in the ending balance? Well, we could just do our based formula from here, right? We're gonna have, our beginning balance was zero plus the additions of 200,000 minus the ending minus the cash paid. Right? What we're searching for, the cash paid is gonna equal 6000. Our ending balance right? We started with zero, we added 200,000 minus the X. Is gonna give us the 6000. So if we rearrange our formula here a little bit, if we got our X. To the other side, do it in a different color. We're gonna add X. To both sides. Subtract 6000 from both sides. And we'll be left with 194,000 is equal to X. Right? So our cash paid to our suppliers is 100 and 94,000. That's how we could have got into this decrease. Um In in the excuse me, this increase in the accounts payable account of 6000. So the cash paid for our purchases Is going to be 194,000. So this is another decrease in our direct method, cash paid uh to suppliers. I'm gonna say cash paid to suppliers And that's gonna be the 194,000. That we just solved. Pretty tricky right? We had to use our t. Account to find the cash amount they gave us information about the T. Account and we had to figure it out. We're not done yet though, right? We still have interest expense. And we have to do a similar calculation for interest expense. So let's do that over here on this side, interest payable, right? We want to deal with the balance sheet account interest table. Let me get out of the way here. And it's gonna be the same thing. We're gonna have a beginning balance as a credit and it's going to increase by the interest expense. Right? If we have interest expense in the period, we are liable to pay it and it's gonna decrease by the cash paid. Mhm. For interest, Right? So the cash paid for interest, that's what we're searching for here. And that will get us to our ending balance in the interest payable account. So we had some information about that given to us as well, We had interest expense And we had interest payable increasing during the period by 5000. Okay, so we can use the same logic, if interest payable increased by 5000, that means we can have a beginning balance of zero and an ending balance of 5000, right? That is going to be an increase of 5000 during the period. And we had interest expense of 35,000. Right? So based on the same logic, we could calculate that we would have zero as our beginning balance plus the additions of 35,000 minus the cash paid. What we're solving for Is gonna equal our ending balance right? Our ending balance of 5000. Oops. So if we rearrange the formula, just like we did before add X to both sides, subtract 5000 from both sides And will be left with our cash paid for interest, which is gonna be 30,000, right? 30,000 is equal to X, which is our cash paid for interest, 30,000. And that's what we're searching for here. So we're just about done with this problem. I'm gonna box this section up off here because this is where we're solving the actual problem and we're gonna have our cash paid for interest. So now we've used all the information in the problem And we found out that that was 30,000. So that's a decrease here of 30,000 and we can find our operating cash flow using the direct method. Okay, so we're just about done here. All we need to do is calculate this operating cash flow. So let's find out what that is here. Open up the calculator and we've got 440,000 minus the 140,000 paid for operating expenses minus 194,000 paid to suppliers minus 30,000 paid in cash. We are left with 76,000 as our operating cash flow. So our final answer here is 76,000. The answer is a pretty tough right. We have a mixture of figuring out what they've told us and using T accounts to find the remaining numbers. Okay, so this is a pretty tough method. Let's go ahead and see if you can figure it out in the practice problem below.

