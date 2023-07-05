Skip to main content
Genetics. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance. Probability and Genetics
Problem 34b
Deep in a previously unexplored South American rain forest, a plant species was discovered with true-breeding varieties whose flowers were pink, rose, orange, or purple. A very astute plant geneticist made a single cross, carried to the F₂ generation, as shown: P₁: purple × pink F₁: all purple F₂: 27/64 purple 16/64 pink 12/64 rose 9/64 orange Based solely on these data, he proposed both a mode of inheritance for flower pigmentation and a biochemical pathway for the synthesis of these pigments. Carefully study the data. Create a hypothesis of your own to explain the mode of inheritance. Then propose a biochemical pathway consistent with your hypothesis. How could you test the hypothesis by making other crosses?

