Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics2. Mendel's Laws of InheritanceProbability and Genetics
1:37 minutes
Problem 34a
Textbook Question

A man and a woman are each heterozygous carriers of an autosomal recessive mutation of a disorder that is fatal in infancy. They both want to have multiple children, but they are concerned about the risk of the disorder appearing in one or more of their children. In separate calculations, determine the probabilities of the couple having five children with 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and all 5 children being affected by the disorder.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
7:46m

Watch next

Master Probability with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:46
Probability
Kylia Goodner
219
3
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.