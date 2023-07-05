The synthesis of flower pigments is known to be dependent on enzymatically controlled biosynthetic pathways. For the crosses shown here, postulate the role of mutant genes and their products in producing the observed phenotypes:
P₁: white×pink
F₁: all purple
F₂: 9/16 purple: 3/16 pink: 4/16 white
