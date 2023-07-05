In tomatoes, the allele T for tall plant height is dominant to dwarf allele t, the P allele for smooth skin is dominant to the p allele for peach fuzz skin, and the allele R for round fruit is dominant to the recessive r allele for oblong fruit. The genes controlling these traits are linked on chromosome 1 in the tomato genome, and the genes are arranged in the order and with the recombination frequencies shown.



What are the genotypes of gametes produced by the F₁, and what is the predicted frequency of each gamete? <>