A small population of deer living on an isolated island is separated for many generations from a mainland deer population. The populations retain the same number of chromosomes but hybrids are infertile. One chromosome (shown here) has a different banding pattern in the island population than in the mainland population.
Draw the synapsis of these homologs during prophase I in hybrids produced from the cross of mainland with island deer.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner