Multiple Choice
In the overview of DNA replication, which enzyme is responsible for “unzipping” the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs?
A
DNA ligase
B
DNA helicase
C
DNA polymerase
D
Primase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the process of DNA replication, which involves unwinding the double helix to allow each strand to be copied.
Identify the role of enzymes involved in DNA replication: DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands, primase synthesizes RNA primers, DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments, and DNA helicase unwinds the DNA.
Focus on the specific function of 'unzipping' the DNA double helix, which means breaking the hydrogen bonds between complementary base pairs to separate the two strands.
Recall that the enzyme responsible for breaking these hydrogen bonds and unwinding the DNA is DNA helicase.
Conclude that DNA helicase is the enzyme that 'unzips' the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds between base pairs during replication.
