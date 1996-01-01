Overview of DNA Replication Practice Problems
Which of the following enzymes synthesizes a short RNA primer to initiate DNA replication in bacteria?
We know that DNA is composed of nucleotides, each of which contains a nitrogen-containing base, a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose), and a phosphate group. If the percentage of Guanine in one strand is 30%, what will be the percentage of cytosine in the complementary strand?
Once the entire RNA primer is replaced by DNA polymerase I, a single-stranded gap sits between two DNA nucleotides, which are joined by ___________.
The genome of an eukaryotic organism has approximately 3.2 X 108 base pairs, and the polymerase synthesizes DNA at a rate of 40 nucleotides per second. Calculate the amount of nucleotides produced by each origin if DNA replication occurs every 4 minutes in this organism.
Identify the statement(s) that is/are correct about replication in Escherichia coli.
Which of the following enzymes breaks the hydrogen bond present between the two strands of a DNA double helix?
Which of the following prevents the reannealing of separated strands during DNA replication?
During bacterial chromosomal DNA replication, an enzyme known as _______________________ is responsible for catalyzing the elongation of DNA chains.
A group of Molecular biologists decided to repeat the Meselson Stahl experiment showing the semiconservative nature of DNA molecules. E.coli was first grown in a medium consisting of heavy Nitrogen-15 (N-15) isotope and then transferred to a medium consisting of lighter isotope of Nitrogen-14 (N-14). They were allowed to replicate for three replication cycles. Which of the following is the most probable observation seen by them?
Which of the following enzymes plays a major role in relaxing the supercoiling DNA strands?
The DNA polymerase-alpha catalytic subunit, a key component of the machinery used in DNA replication, is encoded by the _____ gene.
In DNA replication the leading strand undergoes continuous replication and the lagging strand undergoes a discontinuous replication leading to small fragmented DNA. These fragments are called ___________ and they are connected to a single continuous strand by ___________.
DNA polymerase III adds nucleotides to a primer to synthesize the new strand of DNA. In order to link the nucleotides, a phosphodiester linkage is established between:
Which of the following is true regarding DNA polymerase I?
1. It was the first polymerase to be discovered.
2. It helps in the DNA repair process.
3. It is the main E.coli replicating enzyme.
4. It replaces RNA nucleotides in the primer with DNA nucleotides.
The ability of DNA polymerase to accurately replicate DNA and synthesize the correct daughter DNA, utilizing the parental DNA as a template, is termed:
The synthesis of the RNA primer begins at the base highlighted in the template below.
3' .....AATGCTTAGGATGTAAGG......5'
In the intact RNA primer that is 10 nucleotides long, which nucleotide has a free 3'-OH terminus?
Which of the following characteristics of DNA replication best describes the similarities between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
______________ enzyme relieves the topological stress caused by strand separation in the helical DNA structure.
Identify the reaction required for proofreading by the DNA polymerase during DNA replication.
Meselson and Stahl used the heavier isotope ________ in their experiment because it can be separated from ________ by CsCl-based density gradient centrifugation.
The following represent steps of DNA synthesis:
L. Primer binding
M. Replication fork formation
N. Termination
O. Elongation
Which of the following options perfectly demonstrates the proper order of DNA replication steps?
What would most likely occur during replication if the enzyme DNA ligase is disrupted?
Taylor, Woods, and Hughes provided evidence in favor of the semiconservative model of DNA replication by using radiolabeled:
___________ is necessary for DNA replication since it separates double-stranded DNA into single strands, allowing each strand to be copied.
Which of the following enzymes directs the synthesis of a short RNA segment called a primer that is complementary to DNA?
Which of the following facts best describes the differentiation of DNA replication mechanisms between eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Which of the following sentences is false regarding DNA polymerase III holoenzyme?
All types of DNA polymerase are capable of 5' → 3' exonuclease activity. Which of the following is capable of 3'→5' exonuclease activity?
Which of the following statements describes the conservative model of DNA replication?
The repeating TTGGGG (or TTAGGG in vertebrates) sequences are synthesized under the direction of the enzyme _____, resulting in the extension of the 3'-overhang.