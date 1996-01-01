In a cross between two individuals who are both heterozygous for the autosomal recessive disorders phenylketonuria (PKU, gene 1) and cystic fibrosis (CF, gene 2), what proportion of their children will have either PKU or CF, but not both disorders?
A
3/16
B
7/16
C
9/16
D
6/16
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parents for both genes. Since both parents are heterozygous for PKU and CF, their genotypes are PpCc, where 'P' and 'C' are the dominant (normal) alleles and 'p' and 'c' are the recessive alleles causing PKU and CF respectively.
Determine the possible gametes each parent can produce. Each parent can produce four types of gametes: PC, Pc, pC, and pc, each with equal probability (1/4).
Use a Punnett square to find the genotypic combinations of the offspring by crossing the gametes from both parents. This will give 16 possible genotype combinations (4x4).
Identify which genotypes correspond to having PKU only, CF only, both disorders, or neither. PKU occurs when the genotype is homozygous recessive for gene 1 (pp), CF occurs when homozygous recessive for gene 2 (cc). Having both disorders means the genotype is ppcc.
Calculate the proportion of offspring that have either PKU or CF but not both by summing the probabilities of genotypes with ppCc or Ppcc, and exclude ppcc. Express this as a fraction out of 16 total combinations.
