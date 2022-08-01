Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about sex chromosomes. So uh first let's talk about sex determination, which you may think, oh that's so easy. Xxx Y. I know female, male, but actually different organisms determine sex differently. Now there are two types of sex is that we're going to talk about. The first is the home a comedic sex. And this is a sex that only uses one type of chromosome. Now this is referring to types of chromosomes, not numbers. The home of immediate sex could have 30 x chromosomes and still be home a comedic sex because it has only excess. So for instance, human females are an example of this. Then the second sex is called the hetero comedic sex and this is a sex that has two types of chromosomes for us. This is X. And Y. Now remember just like the home a comedic sex, there could be 30 X chromosomes and 20 Y chromosomes, but it's still a hetero comedic sex because there's only two types no matter how many numbers there are. So um human females are the homo comedic and human males are hetero comedic. Now, sex determination systems are different in different organisms determination systems. So um one type is called the X. X. X. O. And this is when the sexes are determined by having either one or two of the same chromosomes. So either they have two exes or they have one X. And that determines male and female. We have the one that were most similar or familiar with. This is X. X. X. Y. Um And this is one or two different types of chromosomes. And this is obviously the one we're most familiar with because this is humans X. X. Is female and Xy is male. And then you have this unusual one called Zzz W. Which you've probably never heard of before. And the reason that it uses diseases because the male and females kind of switched spots. So males are actually the homo comedic sex, meaning that the male is easy. And the female is the hetero comedic sex. Which means that it's the W. And this is different than humans where the female is the homo comedic and the male is the hetero comedic. So this is given the special one official label and I'll show you an image of what that looks like in a second. Um And then organisms can be classified as mono is jesus. And this is where an organism contains both male and female sexual organs. Um These are sometimes called hermaphrodites. And then Dionysius. And this is when an organism contains either male or female but not both. So that is some classifications of sexual determination systems in different organisms. So here's an example of the X. X. X. O. Z. W. Sort of systems here. So the ones who are most familiar with is human X. X. X. Y. And you can see here that if you take each gamete here's female, here's mail you do opponent squares you get two females to males. Then another example is the X. X. X. O. These are common in insects. And if you do the same thing with the females which are X. X. And the males which are X. Blank. It's just oh or whatever you want to say, you get two females and two males. And then finally you have a Zw and Z Z. Now this is different because Z. W. Is the female. So if you have your female gametes, they're different. And then the male gametes are the same. So you get two males here and here and two females here and here. So in case you just need a cheat sheet or you're a little confused. Remember the females are either going to be X. X. Either in this system or in this system or Z. W. In this one? And the males will be X, Y x zero or Z. Z. Depending on which system that you are using. So those are the three determination systems. So with that, let's now turn the page

Hide transcripts